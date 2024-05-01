Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 4,273,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,044. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.