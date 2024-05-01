Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 1,586,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

