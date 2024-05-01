Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 164,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 911,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,314. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 191.80 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

