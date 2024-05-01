Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.66. 277,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,882. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

