Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,719. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

