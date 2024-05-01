C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 0.8%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.05.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. C-Com Satellite Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

