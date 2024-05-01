C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,051. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
