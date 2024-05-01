Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1053 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance

CANQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Get Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF alerts:

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.