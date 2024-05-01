CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CalciMedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.77. Research analysts expect that CalciMedica will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

