Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 175,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CMCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 16,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,362. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently -164.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 266.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

