Canaccord Genuity Group Trims CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Target Price to $14.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

CVRX stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 1,257,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.29. CVRx has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25.

In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

