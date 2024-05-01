CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading 3% Higher

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
CannTrust Trading Up 3.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52.
CannTrust Company Profile
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.
