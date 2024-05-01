CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in April

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,752.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
CanSino Biologics stock remained flat at C$2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.56. CanSino Biologics has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.41.
CanSino Biologics Company Profile
