Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.6 days.

Shares of Capital Power stock remained flat at $26.04 during trading on Wednesday. 17,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

