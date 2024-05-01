Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.6 days.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of Capital Power stock remained flat at $26.04 during trading on Wednesday. 17,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.51.
About Capital Power
