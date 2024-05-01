Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

CFFN opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

