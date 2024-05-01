Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.45

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.95 billion and approximately $479.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.76 or 0.05118494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00056865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,841,202,420 coins and its circulating supply is 35,643,109,162 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

