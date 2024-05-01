Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 20,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

CAT traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $331.07. 3,511,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,907. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

