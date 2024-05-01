CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.27

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 105329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.
CBS Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
