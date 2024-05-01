CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Down 5.2%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 4,008,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,182,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 3,861,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

