CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $2,738,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $4,153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 3.3 %

CECO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. 326,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.