CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Issues Earnings Results

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 696,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

