Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 9,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,503,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,866,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.