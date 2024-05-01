Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues Earnings Results

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.920 EPS.

CSR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

