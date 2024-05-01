Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Earnings Results

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.920 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 28,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

