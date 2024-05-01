Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.920 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Up 1.2 %

Centerspace stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 11,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSR

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.