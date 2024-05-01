Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 28.6%

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 516,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 54,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.