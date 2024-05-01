CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

