Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,492.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

