Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,300 shares during the period. Cinemark comprises 3.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.69% of Cinemark worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 53.4% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,527. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

