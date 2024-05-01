Citigroup Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $176.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $192.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $11.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 68,193,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,164,867. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59. The company has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

