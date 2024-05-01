Citigroup Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,724. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.