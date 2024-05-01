Citizens Business Bank Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.23. 3,088,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

