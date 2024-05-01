Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CZWI shares. Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

