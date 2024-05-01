Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Wednesday. 942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CZWI shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

