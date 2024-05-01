Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 3,427,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

