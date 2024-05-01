CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,800 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 1,260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 998.4 days.

CK Asset Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.