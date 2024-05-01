Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson stock remained flat at $50.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.15.
Clarkson Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.