Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson stock remained flat at $50.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

