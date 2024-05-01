Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Raised by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.48.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.7 %

NET stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. 2,790,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,173. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,325 shares of company stock worth $101,094,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

