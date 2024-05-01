Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.90-19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.38 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.680 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,480. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.