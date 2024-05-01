Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 46,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 9,418,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,735,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.