Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 0.5%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 3,787,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,664,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

