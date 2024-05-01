Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.7 %
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).
