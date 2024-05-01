Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CMHF opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.18. Community Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

