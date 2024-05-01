Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) to Issue $0.03 Variable Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ELPC stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
