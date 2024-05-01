Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) to Issue $0.03 Variable Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ELPC stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.