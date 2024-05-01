Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 24.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,387. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

