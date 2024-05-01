Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 134,744 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2,032.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,702,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after acquiring an additional 569,455 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,818,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 144.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 277,562 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 149,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

