Concord Wealth Partners Buys 165,107 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16,510,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 584.8% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 528,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,706. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

