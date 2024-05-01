Concord Wealth Partners Has $19.09 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,663 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 3.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 1.76% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 958,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,285. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

