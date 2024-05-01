Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $177.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,511. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

