Concord Wealth Partners Sells 23,970 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 60,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,044 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DWX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

